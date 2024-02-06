WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hundreds of survivors of abuse in state, foster and faith-based care arrived at New Zealand's Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday, each representing thousands more.

They came to hear the government formally apologize for the “unimaginable” horrors they suffered in as children and vulnerable adults, after a long-running inquiry made its final report about the scale of the abuse in July.

“You deserved so much better and I am deeply sorry that New Zealand did not do better by you,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told them in Parliament hours later.

Many had T-shirts specially printed. Some used canes or wheelchairs because of the abuse they suffered in hospitals, institutions and care homes after they were taken from their families. A few were familiar faces from decades of advocacy and campaigning, mostly ignored until recent years. The public gallery in New Zealand’s Parliament is small — it seats fewer than 200 people — and a total of 500 had been drawn from a ballot to attend.

Many were disappointed that details of financial compensation for their suffering weren't divulged on Tuesday. Luxon promised that a redress system will be “operating next year.”

Survivors spoke in their own words about the day:

Tu Chapman, a survivor who advised the inquiry

“Right now I feel alone and in utter despair at the way in which this government has undertaken the task of acknowledging all survivors. Once again, like our decades of fight, we are having to validate our care experiences and our existence.

“We continue living with the decimation of our identities, the raping and pillaging of our cultures through incompetent decision-making and the intentional moves to invalidate our experiences. The clear and utter destruction of lives cannot be downplayed, nor can it be swept under the carpet, as the state, churches and faith-based organizations have done for decades.