JERUSALEM (AP) — The Hamas announcement that it will delay the next planned release of Israeli hostages from Gaza has threatened a fragile truce that’s seen as having the potential to wind down 16 months of war.

It has brought new dismay for Israelis who watched the latest Hamas handover of hostages in growing horror over the weekend as the three emaciated men came into sight. Of the hostages yet to be released from Gaza under this phase of the ceasefire, Israel has said eight are dead.

The next handover of three hostages had been scheduled for Saturday, and families say time is running out for those still alive. Israel now awaits what comes from a security Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning, moved up in response to Monday's Hamas announcement.

The developments also have led to new fear in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have surged to what remains of their homes in the territory’s north after being evacuated in the war’s earliest weeks.

The uncertainty, just over halfway into the ceasefire’s six-week first phase, complicates talks on the far more difficult phase that were meant to begin a week ago. It also jeopardizes the pause in the devastating fighting and the increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza that it has made possible.

Already, there had been concerns that the war would resume at the end of the first phase in early March.

What happened?

Hamas accused Israel of not holding up its end of the deal by not allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the territory and failing to facilitate the entry of aid.

The militant group, which rushed to reassert control over Gaza when the ceasefire began on Jan. 19, said the next hostage release would be delayed “until further notice.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the delay “a complete violation” of the ceasefire agreement, and he instructed the military to be on highest alert. The prime minister’s coordinator for hostages said the government intends to live up to its end of the deal.

A later Hamas statement called the postponement a “warning signal” to Israel and noted that five days remained for mediators – the United States, Qatar and Egypt -- to pressure Israel to act: “The door remains open for the exchange to proceed as planned if Israel abides by its obligations.”

There was no immediate public reaction from mediators.