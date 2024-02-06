All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 7, 2024

A green giant: This year's 74-foot Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route from Massachusetts

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A giant Norway spruce that will serve as this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree was en route to New York City on Thursday from its tiny Massachusetts hometown.

AP News, Associated Press
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is placed on a flatbed, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is placed on a flatbed, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is placed on a flatbed, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is placed on a flatbed, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)
A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A giant Norway spruce that will serve as this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree was en route to New York City on Thursday from its tiny Massachusetts hometown.

The 74-foot-high (23-meter-high) conifer was cut down Thursday morning in West Stockbridge and hoisted onto a flatbed truck by crane. It will travel 140 miles (225 kilometers) to Rockefeller Center, where it will be erected on Saturday. The tree, to feature 50,000 multi-colored lights and a Swarovski star crown, will remain on display until mid-January.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959, the towering spruce has drawn plenty of attention in West Stockbridge. Locals and tourist alike have flocked to see the 11-ton (10-metric ton) tree in recent days, as workers high up in the canopy prepped it for its trip to New York.

Town residents and outside visitors, some dressed as Santa Claus, watched from behind a barrier as workers felled the tree Thursday morning. As the observers took photos and made videos of the event, the local family that donated the tree granted interviews to the news media.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy