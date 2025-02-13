CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday.

A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing on the free speech rights of the bakery owner who's displaying the mural over his business.

“I think the whole town is following this story,” said Sean Young, the owner of Leavitt's Country Bakery in Conway, a community of more than 10,000 people near the White Mountains that draws skiers, nature lovers and shoppers. Some residents want regulations enforced as they worry about overdevelopment in the tourist town.

The mural atop the bakery, which was founded over 45 years ago, is a creation of local high school art students. When it went up in June 2022, the painting attracted a lot of compliments and visitors, including one from a town zoning officer.

The zoning board decided that the painting was not so much art as advertising. The board determined it was a sign, and so it could not remain as is because of its size. At about 90 square feet (8.6 square meters), it’s four times bigger than the local sign code allows.

If the painting didn't show what's sold inside — baked goods — it wouldn't be considered a sign and could stay, board members said.

Lawyers for the town say that it has shown that “restricting the size of signs serves the significant government interest of preserving the town’s aesthetics, promoting safety, and ensuring equal enforcement,” according to a court document.