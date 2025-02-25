SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to halt the nation’s refugee admissions system Tuesday.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by major refugee aid groups, who argued that Trump's executive order suspending the federal refugee resettlement program ran afoul of the system Congress created for moving refugees into the U.S.

Lawyers for the administration argued that Trump’s order was well within his authority to deny entry to foreigners whose admission to the U.S. “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead said in his ruling after the hearing Tuesday that the president’s actions amounted to an “effective nullification of congressional will” in setting up the nation’s refugee admissions program.

“The president has substantial discretion ... to suspend refugee admissions,” Whitehead told the parties. “But that authority is not limitless.”

Justice Department lawyer August Flentje indicated to the judge that the government would consider whether to file an emergency appeal.