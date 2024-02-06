WASHINGTON (AP) — Cori Bush went from helping to lead an informal movement for racial justice to winning two terms as a congresswoman from Missouri, with an office decorated with photographs of families who lost loved ones to police violence. One is of Michael Brown.

Brown’s death 10 years ago in Ferguson, Missouri, was a defining moment for America’s racial justice movement. It cast a global spotlight on longtime demands for reforms to systems subjecting millions of people to everything from economic discrimination to murder.

Activists like Bush went from proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” to running for seats in statehouses, city halls, prosecutors’ offices and Congress — and winning. Local legislation has been passed to do everything from dismantling prisons and jails and reforming schools to eliminating hair discrimination.

At least 30 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted laws meant to curb abusive conduct since 2020, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. While the last decade of racial justice activism transformed politics, landmark reforms remain elusive, more than three dozen activists, elected officials and political operatives told The Associated Press.

“As we look at the strides we’ve made, it ebbs and flows,” said Bush, a longtime community organizer and pastor before becoming a Democratic representative. “We’re still dealing with militarized policing in communities. We’re still dealing with the police shootings.”

A decade of achievements

As the new generation of Black activists wielding cellphones rewrote the national conversation on policing, questions of public safety and racial justice pushed into the center of American politics. Police body cameras are widespread. Tactics including chokeholds have been outlawed.

Ferguson prompted a change in how communities tackle police reform and misconduct, said Svante Myrick, who was the youngest-ever mayor of Ithaca, New York, from 2011 to 2021 before becoming president for People for the American Way, a progressive advocacy group.

At least 150 reforms passed in localities and states.

“I know that someone’s life was saved, that there was an officer, that there was an encounter where a police officer could have made a different decision had there not been 400 days of protest during the Ferguson uprising,” Bush said. “Maybe the world was waking up to the fact that it can’t just be an outside strategy, there has to be an inside strategy as well.”

An example is Tishaura Jones, the first Black woman to lead St. Louis, who’s worked to end the city’s “arrest and incarcerate” model of policing and emphasize social service programs to help neighborhoods with high crime rates.

A new generation of leaders is putting that pattern into play nationwide.

“I’m someone that entered politics through the Black Lives Matter movement after years of witnessing unfair killings against Black and brown people,” said Chi Ossé, a 26-year-old member of the New York City Council.

He used social media to organize protests after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, who was Black, in 2020, sparking a new and massive wave of protests. “It’s resulted in me having a different type of leadership style within my own community than prior City Council members who have represented this district.”

There’s work to be done

Lawmakers in Washington were wary of the Black Lives Matter movement at first.

In 2015, then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told three Black Lives Matter activists they should focus on changing laws instead of hearts. A 2016 memo from the Democratic Party’s House campaign arm told politicians to limit the number of Black Lives Matter activists at public events, or meet privately.

Ferguson marked a new phase. For perhaps the first time, a visible mass protest movement for justice for a single victim was born organically — not convened by clergy members or centered in the church — and often linked by mobile phones and sustained by hip-hop.

Brown’s death and the treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters also led many Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders to an internal reckoning. Organizations and individuals of all ages were galvanized to get off the sidelines.

“We’ve had gains,” Bush said. “I wanted to bring the movement into the House of Representatives, and I feel that I’ve been able to do that.”