LONDON (AP) — A cruise ship taking passengers on a 3 ½-year around-the-world voyage finally sailed from Belfast's dockside, after spending four months stuck in the Northern Ireland capital.

Passengers cheered, applauded and hugged the liner’s chief when he confirmed on Monday night that they were ready for departure. The Odyssey left dock and anchored in the sea inlet Belfast Lough overnight. And there it stayed, as the ship’s operator said it needed to complete some final paperwork. The vessel was scheduled to leave Northern Ireland's waters late Tuesday.

The ship embarked from Southampton in May and put in at Belfast to be outfitted for departure. It spent months at the Harland & Wolff shipyard, where the doomed RMS Titanic was built more than a century ago, undergoing work on its rudder and engine.

In the meantime, the ship’s operator, Villa Vie Residences paid living expenses for dozens of passengers, who were allowed onto the ship during the day and provided with meals and entertainment, but could not stay overnight. Some went home, while some stayed in hotels in Belfast or visited other parts of Europe.

Cyndi Grzybowski, 69, from Appling, Georgia, said she had always wanted to see the world and was excited for the voyage to begin, but had enjoyed “every minute” in Belfast.

“We started out as strangers in Southampton and Belfast and now we truly are family,” she said. “Thank you all so very much – truly, Belfast has been such a wonderful place.”

One pair of would-be voyagers became engaged while waiting for the cruise to begin.