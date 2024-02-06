All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 17, 2024

A couple hundred North Korean troops killed, wounded in battles with Ukrainian forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — A couple hundred North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine have been killed or wounded during battle in the Kursk border region, a senior military official said Tuesday.

LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, a "Grad" self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher fires toward Ukrainian position in the Russian - Ukrainian border area in the Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, a "Grad" self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher fires toward Ukrainian position in the Russian - Ukrainian border area in the Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A couple hundred North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine have been killed or wounded during battle in the Kursk border region, a senior military official said Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The official didn't provide details on exactly how many have been killed, but said the North Korean forces don't appear to be battle-hardened, which contributes to the number of casualties they've had. The official was providing the first significant estimate of North Korean casualties, which comes several weeks after Ukraine announced that North Korea had sent 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia to help it in the almost 3-year war.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide a U.S. assessment of the war.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 17
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts face more time in space with retur...
WorldDec. 17
Prosecutors charge suspect with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO...
WorldDec. 17
Trump sues Des Moines Register, pollster for 'election inter...
WorldDec. 17
NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 te...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinking
WorldDec. 17
About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinking
The winter solstice is almost here, the Northern Hemisphere's darkest day
WorldDec. 17
The winter solstice is almost here, the Northern Hemisphere's darkest day
Canada's prime minister faces calls to resign. Here's what could happen next
WorldDec. 17
Canada's prime minister faces calls to resign. Here's what could happen next
Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in latest bid to get his hush money conviction dismissed
WorldDec. 17
Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in latest bid to get his hush money conviction dismissed
Tech consultant found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
WorldDec. 17
Tech consultant found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Congress nears funding deal with more than $100 billion in disaster aid
WorldDec. 17
Congress nears funding deal with more than $100 billion in disaster aid
Concert promoters, hotels and lodging sites soon will have to disclose extra fees up front
WorldDec. 17
Concert promoters, hotels and lodging sites soon will have to disclose extra fees up front
Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris arrested again in Buffalo
WorldDec. 17
Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris arrested again in Buffalo
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy