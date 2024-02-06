WASHINGTON (AP) — The players in this year's Army-Navy football game kept up a long tradition, with each side honoring the other’s school song when the contest ended. It was an acknowledgment that the future could bring moments when the opponents that day are teammates on deadlier fields.

That ethos also guides a group in the U.S. House that calls itself the For Country Caucus. Its members are veterans with wide military experience who have banded together across party and ideological lines. At a time when bipartisan working relationships in Congress seem rare, with little hope for change in the coming session, the caucus shows there are still spaces where people with different views come together.

“We’re trying to lead by example, both within Congress to show our colleagues that this is possible, but also to America more broadly,” said Colorado Democrat Jason Crow, who is one of the outgoing co-chairs of the caucus.

“People only get deluged with the crazy aspects of Congress and the things that don’t work and the people yelling and screaming," Crow said. "We just don’t get as much attention when we’re actually working together.”

The caucus began in 2019 to bridge the divides that plague Washington and slow its effectiveness, said Steve Womack, a Republican member of the caucus from Arkansas and a retired colonel in the Army National Guard.

Bringing together people who see themselves as sharing a commitment to putting country and mission first seemed like a starting point “to maybe advance some agendas that would be good for the country,'' Womack said. Deadlines, comfort with high-pressure situations and a focus on common goals create “a kind of warrior ethos,” he said.

Since then, the group has been integral in getting more than 100 bills passed into law. The legislation includes such areas as national security, strengthening the military, veterans' issues, national service and supporting military families, especially those that have lost loved ones.

The caucus was instrumental in getting an increase — the first in two decades — in payments designed to help military families bear the added financial costs of deployments. The caucus also pushed a provision to allow federal agencies to appoint military spouses to remote work positions, an action that could allow them to keep their jobs despite multiple moves.

Other legislation signed recently included an act to help continue efforts to evacuate Afghans who served alongside U.S. military members, diplomats and aid workers in Afghanistan.

One of the group's first successes was the effort to establish the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall. Its design is underway.

“We are a small but mighty caucus that punches way above its weight,” Crow said.

Members of it sit on a number of committees together and meet regularly, including breakfast briefings twice a month. Recently, those briefings have included the heads of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force, as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Other guests have spoken about national service, such as the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps and Voices for National Service.

“We believe really strongly that one of the ways to bring Americans together is to get Americans to work together again,” Crow said.

That doesn't have to be in the military, he said. People also can find common ground by serving their communities.

Their staff members also meet, and the representatives have some functions off Capitol Hill, including washing the black granite walls at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.