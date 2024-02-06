All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 20, 2024

A car has driven into a group of people at a Christmas market in Germany

A car has struck a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The driver was arrested, but details on casualties remain unclear. This incident echoes a 2016 attack at a Berlin market.

AP News, Associated Press
Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP)
Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP)
Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP)
Emergency services attend an incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. (Dörthe Hein/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BERLIN (AP) — A car drove into a group of people at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday, German news agency dpa reported.

The driver of the car was arrested, the agency said, citing unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

There was no immediate information on whether people were killed or injured.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

On Dec. 19, 2016 in Berlin, an Islamic extremist attacker plowed through a crowd of Christmas market-goers with a truck, leaving 13 people dead and injuring dozens more. The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 20
France's anti-terrorism court convicts 8 people of involveme...
WorldDec. 20
All Netflix wants for Christmas is no streaming problems for...
WorldDec. 20
House GOP floats new plans to prevent government shutdown wi...
WorldDec. 20
Trump adds Europe to the list of US trade partners he's thre...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Canada's Trudeau reshuffles his Cabinet as resignation calls mount and discontent rises
WorldDec. 20
Canada's Trudeau reshuffles his Cabinet as resignation calls mount and discontent rises
US flu season is underway, as cases surge in some areas and vaccinations lag
WorldDec. 20
US flu season is underway, as cases surge in some areas and vaccinations lag
What will Syria's future look like? The answer could lie in other Arab countries' recent pasts
WorldDec. 20
What will Syria's future look like? The answer could lie in other Arab countries' recent pasts
AP PHOTOS: Glimpses of horror emerge inside Syria's Saydnaya prison, dubbed 'The Slaughterhouse'
WorldDec. 20
AP PHOTOS: Glimpses of horror emerge inside Syria's Saydnaya prison, dubbed 'The Slaughterhouse'
Senate set to approve 235th judge of Biden's term, beating Trump's tally
WorldDec. 20
Senate set to approve 235th judge of Biden's term, beating Trump's tally
Takeaways from The Associated Press’ reporting on prison labor in Alabama
WorldDec. 20
Takeaways from The Associated Press’ reporting on prison labor in Alabama
Alabama profits off prisoners safe enough to work at McDonald’s, deems them too dangerous for parole
WorldDec. 20
Alabama profits off prisoners safe enough to work at McDonald’s, deems them too dangerous for parole
Indiana man sentenced to the maximum of 130 years in prison for 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls
WorldDec. 20
Indiana man sentenced to the maximum of 130 years in prison for 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy