WorldDecember 24, 2024

A blast at a Turkish ammunition factory kills at least 12 people

ISTANBUL (AP) — An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkey left at least 12 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.

AP News, Associated Press
Turkish security forces stand guard next to parked ambulances at the entrance of an armament factory following an explosion that killed several people, in Balikesir, northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (IHA via AP)
Turkish security forces stand guard next to parked ambulances at the entrance of an armament factory following an explosion that killed several people, in Balikesir, northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (IHA via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkey left at least 12 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.

The blast occurred in Balikesir province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is in a rural area away from population centers.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and the surrounding buildings had minor damage. “The explosion was due to a technical issue. There is no possibility of sabotage,” he added.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on social media platform X that public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the cause.

