SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — After seven seconds: Chicago 1, Florida 0.

Just like that, Landon Slaggert got himself a piece of Blackhawks history.

Slaggert scored seven seconds into Chicago's game at the Panthers on Saturday afternoon — the fastest goal to start a game ever for the Blackhawks, according to the NHL record book.

The previous Blackhawks record was set by Brent Sutter, who scored eight seconds into Chicago's 9-4 win over Vancouver on Feb. 5, 1995.

Slaggert's score was the fastest goal to start a game in the NHL this season, edging a goal at the nine-second mark by St. Louis' Robert Thomas against New Jersey on Nov. 27.

Ryan Donato won the opening faceoff, then played the puck into the Florida zone. Slaggert — getting his second goal in just his third game of the season — skated past two Panthers defenders, collected the puck and beat Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhander.