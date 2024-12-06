A 40-year-old Christian commune faces an uncertain future

HARDWICK, Mass. (RNS) — As fall shifts into winter in Hardwick, Massachusetts, temperatures are unseasonably high for November, and a 34-acre community built by a homesteading couple nearly four decades ago stands remarkably quiet.

“I’m finding it’s okay for me to say, well maybe this will not thrive,” Suzanne Shanley, co-founder of the Catholic residential Agape community, said. “It’s really left in the hands of God eventually, whatever that might mean.”

Lifelong teachers and peace activists, Catholics Suzanne and Brayton Shanley, age 79 and 77, have been on this land in central Massachusetts since 1987, when they cleared dense, rural New England forest to construct the buildings that would house an intentional lay community, anchored in the principles of nonviolence and sustainability. They named it Agape, inspired by the Greek word for selfless, unconditional love.

"I was a child of God, all for Jesus through Gandhi with a smile,” Brayton said. “That is how it started out.”

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press.

In the commune’s heyday, hundreds of volunteers and community members attended its annual events and work days, which entailed planting crops, chopping wood and helping prepare the land for the coming season. Centered on two sustainable houses, one large garden and a small hermitage, it has functioned as a combination lay monastery, retreat center and commune. Most of the food served at Agape, exclusively vegan, is grown on the land.

The largest community house, Francis House, has six bedrooms, a chapel, a kitchen, an office and a wood-burning fireplace. The other house, Brigid House, is insulated with straw bales and serves as the Shanleys’ residence.

“This is our small contribution to things like climate change, we hope. A little oasis here in the woods of Hardwick,” Suzanne said.

But since 2020, participation has dropped dramatically, leaving the elderly couple to manage the land on their own, and the Shanleys have begun to worry about Agape’s future. “We’re limping,” Brayton said. “We lost three colleges who don’t have a program with us anymore. Volunteering is down overall.”

Stonehill College and the College of the Holy Cross, Catholic colleges a short drive away, used to send student volunteers to Agape through their campus ministry programs but no longer do so.

Volunteer retreats to the commune have typically involved up to 20 participants, including campus ministries, WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) volunteers who work on organic farms in exchange for food and lodging, or rural immersion groups that stay for days or weeks at a time.

Many longtime visitors still attend its annual interfaith Francis Day celebration. In the past, the event has attracted prominent speakers such as peace activist Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and Victor Lewis, a speech writer for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Their homestead relies on a combination of donations and revenue from retreat programs. Volunteers help with essential tasks to keep the commune running, such as planting and harvesting food, preserving produce and chopping firewood for heat through the winter.

In past summers, up to six volunteers have resided at Agape to perform this labor. This year, only one volunteer stayed to help.

In the 1960s and 1970s, thousands of intentional communities cropped up across the U.S. embracing sustainability, collective living and personal transformation. In most cases, participation was free or in exchange for work, reflecting the communities’ ideals of rebellion against materialism.

Timothy Miller, a scholar of religious studies at the University of Kansas, said while these communities flourished in the mid-20th century, urban and rural, many have seen significant membership declines. “Communes have to attract new members to stay alive, and it’s pretty clear that most communally minded young adults prefer to start new communities rather than join established ones,” he said. “Agape’s not alone in seeing changes.”