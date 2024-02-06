All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 22, 2025

A 2,000-year-old statue is found abandoned in a garbage bag in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A marble statue of a woman believed to be more than 2,000 years old was found abandoned in a garbage bag near the Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said Wednesday.

COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press
This undated handout photo provided by the Greek Police and released on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 shows a marble statue of a woman believed to be more than 2,000 years old which was found abandoned in a garbage bag in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. (Greek Police via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by the Greek Police and released on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 shows a marble statue of a woman believed to be more than 2,000 years old which was found abandoned in a garbage bag in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. (Greek Police via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A marble statue of a woman believed to be more than 2,000 years old was found abandoned in a garbage bag near the Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said Wednesday.

A resident discovered the 80-centimeter (31-inch) headless statue beside a trash bin in Neoi Epivates, outside Greece’s second-largest city. The man turned it over to local authorities, who contacted archaeologists to assess its significance.

Police said experts, following an initial evaluation, determined the piece dates to the Hellenistic era, a period roughly between 320 and 30 B.C. that was marked by a flourishing of art and culture following the conquests of Alexander the Great.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The statue was sent for further examination by archaeologists. It will ultimately be handed over to the local antiquities authority for preservation and study.

Police opened an investigation to determine who discarded the statue and briefly detained a man for questioning who was later released without charge.

Accidental archaeological discoveries are relatively common in Greece, a country renowned for its ancient heritage, and often made during building construction or public works. In December, workers installing natural gas pipelines near Athens uncovered a Roman-era statue of Hermes buried upright in a brick-lined pit near the Acropolis.

Thessaloniki weeks ago unveiled a trove of antiquities found during the decades-long construction of its metro system, which officially opened in November. Key finds, including a marble-paved Roman thoroughfare and tens of thousands of artifacts spanning the Greek, Byzantine, and Ottoman periods, are now showcased at subway stations.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 22
White House sidelines staffers detailed to National Security...
WorldJan. 22
MrBeast not quite in the bidding race for TikTok just yet, r...
WorldJan. 22
Former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes dies in exile in...
WorldJan. 22
Everything you need to know about the 2025 Sundance Film Fes...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Scientists detect chirping cosmic waves in an unexpected part of space
WorldJan. 22
Scientists detect chirping cosmic waves in an unexpected part of space
Afghans fleeing Taliban urge Trump to lift refugee program suspension
WorldJan. 22
Afghans fleeing Taliban urge Trump to lift refugee program suspension
Trump administration cancels travel for refugees already cleared to resettle in the US
WorldJan. 22
Trump administration cancels travel for refugees already cleared to resettle in the US
On "Farmtok," agriculture gets its moment in the spotlight. What would it mean if that disappeared?
WorldJan. 22
On "Farmtok," agriculture gets its moment in the spotlight. What would it mean if that disappeared?
The Latest: Trump flexes authority, targeting DEI staffers and pardoning Jan. 6 rioters
WorldJan. 22
The Latest: Trump flexes authority, targeting DEI staffers and pardoning Jan. 6 rioters
Justice Department directs prosecutors to probe local efforts to obstruct immigration enforcement
WorldJan. 22
Justice Department directs prosecutors to probe local efforts to obstruct immigration enforcement
Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont worked at the Pentagon during 9/11, family says
WorldJan. 22
Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont worked at the Pentagon during 9/11, family says
Why is Israel launching a crackdown in the West Bank after the Gaza ceasefire?
WorldJan. 22
Why is Israel launching a crackdown in the West Bank after the Gaza ceasefire?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy