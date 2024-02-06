AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Six Guatemalans are charged with human smuggling linked to a semi-trailer truck crash in Mexico in 2021 that killed more than 50 migrants and were arrested in Guatemala and Texas on Monday, U.S. and Guatemalan authorities announced Monday.

The truck had been packed with at least 160 migrants, many of them Guatemalans, when it crashed with a support for a pedestrian bridge in Tuxtla Gutierrez, the capital of the southern state of Chiapas. The arrests were announced on the three-year anniversary of the accident.

According to an indictment unsealed Monday in Laredo, Texas, Guatemalan authorities arrested Tomas Quino Canil, 36; Alberto Marcario Chitic, 31; Oswaldo Manuael Zavala Quino, 24; and Josefa Quino Canil de Zavala, 42.

Another man, Jorge Agapito Ventura, was arrested at his home in Cleveland, Texas, U.S. authorities said. Guatemala officials noted a sixth arrest. A sixth name listed on the U.S. federal indictment was blacked out.

The accused were charged with conspiracy, placing life in jeopardy, causing serious bodily injury, and resulting in death.