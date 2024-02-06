BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 50 European leaders on Thursday called for a stronger defense posture across the continent that no longer necessitates a fundamental dependence on Washington as they gave a guarded welcome to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke to Trump after the election result, also had warm words to say about him. However, he took issue with the incoming president's assertion that Russia's war with Ukraine could be ended in a day.

“If it is going to be very fast, it will be a loss for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The European Political Community summit on Thursday in Hungary's capital Budapest reassessed trans-Atlantic relations in the hope that Trump's second U.S. presidency will avoid the strife of his first administration.

“He was elected by the American people. He will defend the American interests," French President Emmanuel Macron told the other leaders.

“The question is whether we are willing to defend the European interest. It is the only question. It is our priority,” Macron said.

Time and again, leaders stepped up to say European defense efforts should be increased.

After the summit he hosted, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, "There was agreement that Europe should take more responsibility for securing peace and safety. To put this more bluntly, we cannot wait for the Americans to protect us.”

During his first 2017-2021 term, Trump pushed the European NATO allies to spend more on defense, up to and beyond 2% of gross domestic product, and to be less reliant on U.S. military cover. That point has totally sunk in.

“He was the one in NATO who stimulated us to move over the 2%. And now, also thanks to him, NATO, if you take out the numbers of the U.S., is above the 2%,” NATO chief Mark Rutte said.

Charles Michel, the council president of the 27-nation EU, agreed that the continent needed to become less reliant on the United States.

“We have to be more masters of our destiny,” he said. “Not because of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, but because of our children.”

During his election campaign, Trump threatened anything from a trade war with Europe to a withdrawal from NATO commitments and a fundamental shift of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia — all issues that could have groundbreaking consequences for nations across Europe.