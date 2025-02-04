5 shot at adult education center in Sweden

OREBRO, Sweden (AP) — Five people were shot at an adult education center in Sweden on Tuesday, police said.

The Swedish news agency TT reported, without providing its sources, that the perpetrator died by suicide. Police didn't immediately confirm that reporting, but scheduled a news conference for 1430 GMT.

The adult education center is on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website. Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.