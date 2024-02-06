HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of prominent activists will be sentenced Tuesday in Hong Kong's biggest national security case, facing up to life in prison under a sweeping law imposed by Beijing that crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

The defendants were among 47 democracy advocates who were prosecuted in 2021 for their roles in an unofficial primary election under the 2020 national security law. They were accused of attempting to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and force the city’s leader to resign by aiming to win a legislative majority and using it to block government budgets indiscriminately.

The 45 either pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit subversion or were found guilty by three government-approved judges. The judges said the activists' plans to effect change through the election would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis. Two of the defendants were acquitted.

Observers said the case illustrated how authorities suppressed dissent following huge anti-government protests in 2019, alongside media crackdowns and reduced public choice in elections. The drastic changes reflect how Beijing’s promise to retain the former British colony’s civil liberties for 50 years when it returned to China in 1997 is increasingly threadbare, they said.

Beijing and Hong Kong governments insist the law is necessary for the city's stability.

The subversion case involves pro-democracy activists across the spectrum. They include legal scholar Benny Tai, former student leader Joshua Wong and former lawmakers. Most of them have already been detained for more than three and a half years before the sentencing. The separations pained them and their families.

As they pleaded for lesser sentences, some activists were remorseful and apologized while others remained defiant.

Lawyers for Tai and several other defendants argued their clients genuinely believed their actions were lawful at the time.