HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in the largest case under a national security law that critics say crushed political activism in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The convictions of the 45 activists under the Beijing-imposed law are widely seen as part of a crackdown by China that destroyed hopes for a more democratic Hong Kong. They face sentences of up to life imprisonment.

The activists were among 47 people charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in 2021 for their involvement in an unofficial primary election to pick opposition candidates. They were accused of agreeing to veto government-proposed budgets indiscriminately after securing a legislative majority to force a dissolution of the legislature and then the ouster of the city's leader.

Three government-approved judges ruled that the plan to achieve political change through the unofficial primary in 2020 would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis.

Thirty-one of the activists pleaded guilty and 14 others were found guilty in May following a trial. Two were acquitted. Those who entered guilty pleas have a better chance of shorter prison terms.

Some of the convicted activists have sought lesser sentences by expressing remorse and apologizing. Others have remained defiant.

Here are profiles of some of the leading activists.

Benny Tai

Riding on a wave of anti-government protests in 2019, Benny Tai, a former law professor at the University of Hong Kong, co-organized the primary election that drew 610,000 voters — over 13% of the city’s registered electorate. The primary was aimed at selecting pro-democracy candidates who would then run in the official election.

The judges said Tai stated that acquiring a legislative majority was a “constitutional weapon of mass destruction" that would allow the pro-democracy camp to veto government budgets. Under the city’s Basic Law, or mini-constitution, the city leader can dissolve the legislature if a budget cannot be passed. But the leader must step down if the budget is again blocked by the next legislature.

The judges said Tai aimed to “undermine, destroy or overthrow the existing political system and structure” of Hong Kong.