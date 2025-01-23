4 police officers wounded in San Antonio shooting

More than an hour after the shooting, McManus said SWAT was setting up in the neighborhood of Stone Oak and that efforts to bring in the suspect were ongoing.

“We are working on a plan right now to try and get the shooter out,” he said.

The four officers, who have between four and eight years of experience, were transported to a hospital, McManus said. The first officer was shot in his lower extremities and another officer was shot in the upper torso, according to McManus. He did not describe the injuries of the other officers.