All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 23, 2025

4 police officers wounded in San Antonio shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four San Antonio police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and a heavy presence of police were near an apartment complex trying to detain the suspect, authorities said.

AP News, Associated Press
This image made from video provided by KSAT shows law enforcement vehicles after multiple San Antonio, Texas, police officers were shot in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (KSAT via AP)
This image made from video provided by KSAT shows law enforcement vehicles after multiple San Antonio, Texas, police officers were shot in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (KSAT via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four San Antonio police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and a heavy presence of police were near an apartment complex trying to detain the suspect, authorities said.

None of the officers' injuries were believed to be life-threatening, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said. He described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More than an hour after the shooting, McManus said SWAT was setting up in the neighborhood of Stone Oak and that efforts to bring in the suspect were ongoing.

“We are working on a plan right now to try and get the shooter out,” he said.

The four officers, who have between four and eight years of experience, were transported to a hospital, McManus said. The first officer was shot in his lower extremities and another officer was shot in the upper torso, according to McManus. He did not describe the injuries of the other officers.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 23
Middle East latest: Al Jazeera says the Palestinian Authorit...
WorldJan. 23
Teen fatally shoots a female student and himself at Antioch ...
WorldJan. 23
Australian Open in pictures: A collection of AP photos showi...
WorldJan. 23
Immigrant detention beds may be maxed out as Trump moves to ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires Hughes Fire
WorldJan. 23
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires Hughes Fire
Saudi crown prince says kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in US during call with Trump
WorldJan. 23
Saudi crown prince says kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in US during call with Trump
Yemen's Houthi rebels release crew of commercial vessel seized in Red Sea in November 2023
WorldJan. 23
Yemen's Houthi rebels release crew of commercial vessel seized in Red Sea in November 2023
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after China rolls out market boosting measures
WorldJan. 23
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after China rolls out market boosting measures
Trump says he may withhold federal aid for Los Angeles if California doesn't change water policies
WorldJan. 23
Trump says he may withhold federal aid for Los Angeles if California doesn't change water policies
Winter storm spreads across the Deep South, creating icy danger and snowy fun
WorldJan. 23
Winter storm spreads across the Deep South, creating icy danger and snowy fun
LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand register their marriages on the first day of law giving them equal status
WorldJan. 23
LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand register their marriages on the first day of law giving them equal status
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues man who claimed to have incriminating sex tapes, says they didn't exist
WorldJan. 23
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues man who claimed to have incriminating sex tapes, says they didn't exist
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy