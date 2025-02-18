4 candidates want to be Germany's next chancellor. Who are they?

Germany's 69-year-old opposition leader has been the front-runner in the election campaign, with his center-right Union bloc leading polls. He became the leader of his Christian Democratic Union party after longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel — a former rival — stepped down in 2021. Merz has taken his party in a more conservative direction. In the election campaign, he has made curbing irregular migration a central issue. Merz lacks experience in government. He joined the European Parliament in 1989 before becoming a lawmaker in Germany five years later. He took a break from active politics for several years after 2009, practicing as a lawyer and heading the supervisory board of investment manager BlackRock’s German branch.

Robert Habeck

The 55-year-old is the candidate of the environmentalist Greens. He's also Germany's current vice chancellor and the economy and climate minister, with responsibility for energy issues. As co-leader of the Greens from 2018 to 2022, he presided over a rise in the party's popularity, but in 2021 he stepped aside to let Annalena Baerbock — now Germany's foreign minister — make her first run for the chancellor's job. Habeck's record as a minister has drawn mixed reviews, particularly a plan his ministry drew up to replace fossil-fuel heating systems with greener alternatives that deepened divisions in the government.

Alice Weidel

The 46-year-old is making the first bid of the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, for the country's top job. An economist by training, Weidel joined the party shortly after it was founded in 2013. She has been co-leader of her party's parliamentary group since the party first won seats in the national legislature in 2017. She has been a co-leader of the party itself since 2022, along with Tino Chrupalla. In December, she was nominated as the candidate for chancellor — though other parties say they won't work with the AfD, so she has no realistic path to the top job at present.