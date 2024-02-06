35 dead as a driver hits a crowd in a Chinese city

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in China say 35 people were killed and another 43 injured when a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

The 62-year-old driver was detained, police said earlier Monday. It was not immediately clear whether it was an attack or an accident. No motive was mentioned, and police said investigations continued.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BANGKOK (AP) — A 62-year-old man was detained after he rammed a car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, police said late Monday, on the eve of the country’s premier aviation exhibition by the People’s Liberation Army, hosted annually in the city.

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, is facing heavy censorship as the Zhuhai Airshow opened Tuesday. So far, officials have not announced a death or injury toll. One of the four hospitals that took in people for treatment said it had more than 20 injured people, state media reported Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether it was an attack or an accident. No motive was mentioned, and police said investigations continued.

Police identified the man only by his family name of Fan, consistent with the practice by Chinese authorities. The police statement said the vehicle knocked down “a number of” of pedestrians Monday evening.

A man at the emergency clinic of Shang Chong Hospital in Zhuhai said they had received some slightly injured people and most of them left after the treatment. Zhuhai People’s Hospital said they received the injured, but did not offer a detailed number of the casualties. Calls to the Xiangzhou District People’s Hospital and the Third People’s Hospital of Zhuhai went unanswered.