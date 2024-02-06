All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 19, 2024

3 people are killed in random stabbings in New York City. A suspect is in custody

NEW YORK (AP) — A man fatally stabbed three people across a swath of Manhattan on Monday morning, carrying out a series of random attacks without uttering a word to his victims, officials said.

JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
An NYPD officer works at the scene of a stabbing in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/David R. Martin)
An NYPD officer works at the scene of a stabbing in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/David R. Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
NYPD officers stand at the site of stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers stand at the site of stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
NYPD officers stand at the site where the suspect of a stabbing spree was captured outside Turkish House, New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers stand at the site where the suspect of a stabbing spree was captured outside Turkish House, New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image provided by Office of the New York Mayor shows New York Mayor Eric Adams, left center, as he briefs the media on a series of incidents that took place within the confines of the 10th and 17th Police Precincts, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Mayoral Photography Office/Michael Appleton via AP)
This image provided by Office of the New York Mayor shows New York Mayor Eric Adams, left center, as he briefs the media on a series of incidents that took place within the confines of the 10th and 17th Police Precincts, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Mayoral Photography Office/Michael Appleton via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A shoe is left at the site of a stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A shoe is left at the site of a stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Blood stains is the ground at the site of stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Blood stains is the ground at the site of stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Blood stains the ground at the site of a stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters, New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Blood stains the ground at the site of a stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters, New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A jacket covered in blood lays on the ground at the site of a stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A jacket covered in blood lays on the ground at the site of a stabbing spree near the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
NYPD officers stand at the site where the suspect of a stabbing spree was captured outside Turkish House, New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NYPD officers stand at the site where the suspect of a stabbing spree was captured outside Turkish House, New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by the New York City Police Department shows a knife that was recovered at a stabbing in New York, Monday Nov. 18, 2024. (New York City Police Department via AP)
This image released by the New York City Police Department shows a knife that was recovered at a stabbing in New York, Monday Nov. 18, 2024. (New York City Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — A man fatally stabbed three people across a swath of Manhattan on Monday morning, carrying out a series of random attacks without uttering a word to his victims, officials said.

The 51-year-old suspect was in police custody after being found with blood on his clothes and the two kitchen knives he was carrying, authorities said. The suspect's and victims' names weren't immediately released.

“Three New Yorkers. Unprovoked attacks that left us searching for answers on how something like this could happen,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference.

Investigators were working to understand what propelled the rampage, which happened within 2 1/2 hours.

“No words exchanged. No property taken. Just attacked, viciously,” said Joseph Kenny, the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives. “He just walked up to them and began to attack them with the knives.”

The first stabbing, on West 19th Street, killed a 36-year-old construction worker who was standing by his work site near the Hudson River a little before 8:30 a.m. About two hours later and across the island of Manhattan, a 68-year-old man was attacked while fishing in the East River near East 30th Street.

Both men died shortly after the stabbings, Kenny said.

The suspect then apparently traveled north near the riverfront. Around 10:55 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times near the United Nations headquarters on East 42nd Street, Kenny said. She died later Monday at a hospital, police said.

A passing cabdriver saw the third attack and alerted police on nearby First Avenue and East 46th Street, officials said. An officer soon apprehended the suspect.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bloodshed happened in a major city where, like in others, crime has taken a prominent place in political discourse and everyday concerns in the years since pandemic lockdowns emptied streets and spurred disorder. Killings in New York City so far in 2024 have declined 14% in two years, but serious assaults are up about 12%, according to police statistics.

Some recent stabbings in public places have drawn attention, including a fatal attack at the Coney Island subway station just weeks ago.

Adams, a Democrat, called Monday’s violence “a clear, clear example” of failures in the criminal justice system and elsewhere.

The suspect in Monday's rampage, who apparently is homeless, had been sentenced in a criminal case a few months ago and was arrested in a grand larceny case last month, officials said.

The rampage came three years after a string of stabbings at various points along a subway line killed two people and wounded two others within a few hours.

In 2019, four people who were sleeping in doorways and sidewalks in Chinatown were beaten to death, and a fifth was seriously injured, early one Saturday morning.

___

Associated Press writers Karen Matthews in New York and Anthony Izaguirre in Albany, New York, contributed.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the construction worker who was killed was 36, not 26.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy