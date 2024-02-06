All sections
December 29, 2024

3 die off northern France coast in a Channel crossing attempt

PARIS (AP) — At least

TOM NOUVIAN, Associated Press
FILE- A boat thought to be with migrants is seen in the sea near the Wimereux beach, France, on Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)
FILE- A boat thought to be with migrants is seen in the sea near the Wimereux beach, France, on Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- A boat thought to be with migrants is escorted by a vessel from the French Gendarmerie Nationale off the Wimereux beach, France, on Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)
FILE- A boat thought to be with migrants is escorted by a vessel from the French Gendarmerie Nationale off the Wimereux beach, France, on Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A group of Kurdish migrants from Iran and Iraq who failed in their attempt to reach the United Kingdom by boat after being discovered by the police refuse to return to shore on the beach of Ambleteuse, northern France, on May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
FILE - A group of Kurdish migrants from Iran and Iraq who failed in their attempt to reach the United Kingdom by boat after being discovered by the police refuse to return to shore on the beach of Ambleteuse, northern France, on May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — At least three migrants died early Sunday while attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain from northern France, authorities said. The deaths were confirmed after an early morning rescue operation involving French emergency services and the navy’s “Dauphin” helicopter.

Around 50 people were stranded in the water and on the beach near Sangatte at around 6 a.m., according to the regional prefecture. Rescuers assisted 45 individuals, including four who were transported to hospitals.

Three unconscious people were pulled from the water but could not be revived, despite efforts by medical teams.

An investigation has been opened by prosecutors in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Jacques Billant, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, said an overcrowded boat may have contributed to the tragedy.

“There were more people attempting to board than the boat could hold,” he said during a press conference Sunday.

Angela Eagle, the U.K. border security and asylum minister, said the boats were operated by smugglers the government has vowed to stop.

“This morning, lives have been lost at sea because ruthless criminals running the small boat trade are overloading people into unseaworthy vessels,” Eagle said. “This government is committed to smashing these gangs.”

Sunday’s tragedy comes during a spike in Channel crossing attempts as 2024 draws to a close. Officials have noted a significant increase in attempted crossings over the past few days.

“Since Dec. 24, 23 maritime incidents have been thwarted by internal security forces, saving over 1,000 lives,” said Billant. “But crossing attempts continue, despite extremely dangerous sea conditions. The water is icy, so survival time in the water is very short.”

This year has been one of the deadliest for migrants attempting the perilous journey between France and England, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, with at least 76 deaths reported by officials. More than 36,000 migrants have made the perilous Channel crossing so far this year, more than in 2023, though fewer than in 2022.

Billant also blamed human traffickers for putting lives at risk.

“These are low-quality boats put into the water solely for profit by these criminal networks, which have no regard for the lives of these children, women and men,” he said.

In November, a French court convicted 18 people in a migrant-smuggling trial that shed light on the lucrative but often deadly clandestine business of transporting people across the English Channel.

Despite French and British efforts to stop it, the route remains a major smuggling corridor for people fleeing conflict or poverty. Migrants favor the U.K. for reasons of language, family ties or perceived easier access to asylum and work.

__

Associated Press writer Brian Melley contributed to this story

——

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

