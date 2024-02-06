All sections
WorldDecember 16, 2024

3 dead, others injured in a shooting at a private Christian school in Wisconsin

A tragic shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, left three dead, including the shooter, and several others injured. Authorities are investigating the incident, with federal support.

SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A youth opened fire at a private Christian school Monday morning in Wisconsin, killing two people in the final week before Christmas break. The shooter also died, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes offered no details on the victims but said other people were wounded at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 school with about 390 students. Police previously said a total of five people had died.

“Today is a said, sad day, not only for Madison but for our entire country," Barnes told reporters.

He said police were alerted shortly before 11 a.m. and did not fire their weapons when they rushed into the school. Barnes suggested the shooter died by suicide.

“They found the person responsible who was down, deceased," the chief said.

Police blocked off roads around the school. Federal agents were at the scene to assist local law enforcement.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

In a statement, the White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and officials were in touch with local authorities to provide support.

Abundant Life Christian School is nondenominational.

John Diaz De Leon, who lives nearby and attends the adjacent City Church, told WMTV-TV he heard an intense blare of sirens as police responded.

“I didn’t know there were that many squad cars in Madison. We saw a few guys with long guns. They went into the school with a dog," De Leon said of police. “Later on I saw groups of kids coming out of the school into the church sanctuary.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

