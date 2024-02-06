All sections
November 27, 2024

3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released, the White House said Wednesday.

ERIC TUCKER and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
FILE - Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li, as he poses for a photo, Jan. 23, 2024, in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li, as he poses for a photo, Jan. 23, 2024, in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released, the White House said Wednesday.

The three are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung.

“Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the White House said in a statement.

