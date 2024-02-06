WASHINGTON (AP) — Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released, the White House said Wednesday.
The three are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung.
“Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the White House said in a statement.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.