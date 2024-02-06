All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 24, 2024

21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election court ruling

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Violence that engulfed Mozambique after the country's highest court

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - A barricade burns Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Mozambique's capital, Maputo,Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in protests that have engulfed the country after the opposition rejected the results of the country's polls which saw the Frelimo party extend its 58-year rule. (AP Photo/Carlos Uqueio, File)
FILE - A barricade burns Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Mozambique's capital, Maputo,Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in protests that have engulfed the country after the opposition rejected the results of the country's polls which saw the Frelimo party extend its 58-year rule. (AP Photo/Carlos Uqueio, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Violence that engulfed Mozambique after the country's highest court confirmed ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo as the winner of disputed Oct. 9 elections killed at least 21 people, including two police officers, authorities said Tuesday.

Mozambique Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told a news conference in Maputo late Tuesday that a wave of violence and looting was sparked by the court's announcement a day earlier. He said it was led by mostly youthful supporters of losing candidate Venancio Mondlane, who received 24% of the vote, second to Chapo, who got 65%.

“From the preliminary survey, in the last 24 hours, 236 acts of violence were recorded throughout the national territory that resulted in 21 deaths, of which two members of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique also died," Ronda said. He said 13 civilians and 12 police were injured.

Ronda said 25 vehicles were set on fire, including two police vehicles. He added that 11 police subunits and a penitentiary were attacked and vandalized and 86 inmates were freed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tensions were high in the country ahead of the The Constitutional Council ruling on Monday and violent protests started immediately after the announcement was made.

Footage circulating on various social media platforms showed protesters burning and looting shops in the capital Maputo and the city of Beira, where some city officials were reported to have fled the city.

Mondlane has called for a “shutdown” starting Friday but violence in the country has already escalated and the situation remained tense in the capital on Tuesday night following a day of violence and looting by protesters.

The country of 34 million people has been on edge since the Oct. 9 general elections. Mondlane’s supporters, mostly hundreds of thousands of young people, have since taken to the streets, and have been met by gunfire from security forces.

This brings to more than 150 the number of people who have died from post-election violence since the initial results were announced by the country's electoral body.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 24
Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea vol...
WorldDec. 24
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of...
WorldDec. 24
California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threa...
WorldDec. 24
Haiti gangs fire on journalists covering a planned hospital ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
WorldDec. 24
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
WorldDec. 24
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
WorldDec. 24
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
WorldDec. 24
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
WorldDec. 24
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
WorldDec. 24
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
WorldDec. 24
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
WorldDec. 24
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy