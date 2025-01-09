All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 9, 2025

2 people have died and 20 injured in snow and ice storm in northern France

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in northern France said Thursday two people have died and 20 others were injured from a cold snap bringing snow and ice across northern Europe.

AP News, Associated Press
People walk in front of the Cologne Cathedral during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
People walk in front of the Cologne Cathedral during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People shield themselves behind umbrellas during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
People shield themselves behind umbrellas during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hiding behind umbrellas during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
People hiding behind umbrellas during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks under an umbrella during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A woman walks under an umbrella during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A clearing vehicle drives in the city center during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A clearing vehicle drives in the city center during heavy snowfall in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Icicles hang from the Killhope Lead Mine in Durham, England, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Icicles hang from the Killhope Lead Mine in Durham, England, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow covers a statue and palm tree after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Snow covers a statue and palm tree after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks in the park after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A woman walks in the park after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue and palm tree are covered in snow after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A statue and palm tree are covered in snow after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two ducks sit near a frozen fountain after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Two ducks sit near a frozen fountain after early morning snow fell in the center of Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young stag in the bracken is lit by sunrise in Bushy park in London, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as cold weather continues to grip many parts so of the British Isles. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Young stag in the bracken is lit by sunrise in Bushy park in London, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as cold weather continues to grip many parts so of the British Isles. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in northern France said Thursday two people have died and 20 others were injured from a cold snap bringing snow and ice across northern Europe.

One of those killed slipped on a pavement and violently banged their head, authorities from the Nord region said in a statement. The other person had no fixed address and was found dead in the town of Valenciennes, the statement said.

The icy weather first hit Wednesday. The statement said rescue services have been called out to deal with traffic accidents, people falling in the snow and ice, flooding and other emergencies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Across the English Channel, weather warnings were in force across the U.K., where temperatures were expected to plummet to -16 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places later on Thursday.

Manchester Airport briefly closed its runways due to heavy snow on Thursday morning before reopening. The U.K.'s weather forecasters, the Met Office, warned of more travel disruption to road and rail services in some parts, as well as potential accidents in icy areas. Snow and ice warnings were also in place for northern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Days of snow, sleet and downpours have disrupted airports, rail lines and roads across the country leading to delays and cancellations during the busy holiday period.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 9
Farming tech is on display at CES as companies showcase thei...
WorldJan. 9
Wildfires latest: Winds subside as firefighters battle devas...
WorldJan. 9
PHOTO COLLECTION: Jimmy Carter Washington January 8
WorldJan. 9
Lawyers for accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed b...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Meloni says Italy is exploring deals on telecoms security, but denies private talks with Musk
WorldJan. 9
Meloni says Italy is exploring deals on telecoms security, but denies private talks with Musk
Scientists drill nearly 2 miles down to pull 1.2 million-year-old ice core from Antarctic
WorldJan. 9
Scientists drill nearly 2 miles down to pull 1.2 million-year-old ice core from Antarctic
Italy's Meloni hopes to attend Trump inauguration as she downplays his Greenland and Panama comments
WorldJan. 9
Italy's Meloni hopes to attend Trump inauguration as she downplays his Greenland and Panama comments
Prince William praises his wife Kate as he wishes her a happy birthday
WorldJan. 9
Prince William praises his wife Kate as he wishes her a happy birthday
Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 46,000
WorldJan. 9
Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 46,000
Pope asks aide to deliver his annual foreign policy address, tells ambassadors he's battling a cold
WorldJan. 9
Pope asks aide to deliver his annual foreign policy address, tells ambassadors he's battling a cold
US 'notorious markets' report warns of risks from online pharmacies
WorldJan. 9
US 'notorious markets' report warns of risks from online pharmacies
The ‘Worst in Show’ CES products put your data at risk and cause waste, privacy advocates say
WorldJan. 9
The ‘Worst in Show’ CES products put your data at risk and cause waste, privacy advocates say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy