MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — A midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona killed at least two people Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the collision that happened near Marana Regional Airport on the outskirts of Tucson. The Marana Police Department confirmed two deaths after responding to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard each plane involved in the collision.

The Associated Press left a message with a Marana police spokesperson seeking additional details.