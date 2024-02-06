YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Two more monkeys have been returned to the South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, authorities said Tuesday.

Only 11 of the 43 Rhesus macaques that escaped last week now remain outside the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee, police said in a statement.

Alpha Genesis officials told police that the two monkeys captured Tuesday were eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and appeared to be in good health.

A group of monkeys remains outside the fence close to traps set up by the company in the woods around the compound. They can be heard cooing by the Alpha Genesis employees monitoring them, police said.

In all, 32 monkeys have been returned to the compound since their escape on Nov. 6 after an employee didn't fully lock an enclosure.