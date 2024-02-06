All sections
World
January 3, 2025

2 dead and 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said.

JAIMIE DING and EUGENE GARCIA, Associated Press
This image taken from video, shows a small plane about to crash into a commercial building in Fullerton, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (RUCCI FORGED via AP)
This image taken from video, shows a small plane about to crash into a commercial building in Fullerton, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (RUCCI FORGED via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image taken from video, shows an explosive fire as a small plane crashes into a commercial building in Fullerton, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (RUCCI FORGED via AP)
This image taken from video, shows an explosive fire as a small plane crashes into a commercial building in Fullerton, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (RUCCI FORGED via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video, shows a gaping hole in a commercial building after a small plane crashed through the rooftop in Fullerton, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (KABC-7 via AP)
In this image taken from video, shows a gaping hole in a commercial building after a small plane crashed through the rooftop in Fullerton, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (KABC-7 via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman is carried on a stretcher near the site of a plane crash, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
A woman is carried on a stretcher near the site of a plane crash, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency vehicles are lined up near the site of a plane crash, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Emergency vehicles are lined up near the site of a plane crash, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters stage outside a building where a plane crash occurred, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Firefighters stage outside a building where a plane crash occurred, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighter walk down a ladder outside a building where a plane crash occurred Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Firefighter walk down a ladder outside a building where a plane crash occurred Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighter stage outside a building where a plane crash occurred Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Firefighter stage outside a building where a plane crash occurred Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter enters a building where a plane crash occurred Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
A firefighter enters a building where a plane crash occurred Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police got a report at 2:09 p.m. about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled a blaze that broke out, and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

The fire damaged the warehouse, which appeared to contain sewing machines and textile stock. The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door.

Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows a four-seat, single-engine aircraft crashed about a minute after takeoff.

Security camera footage from Rucci Forge, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows a fiery explosion and a large plume of black smoke as the plane appeared to dive into the building tilted on its side.

The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, a general aviation airport in Orange County that is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Disneyland. It has one runway and one heliport. Metrolink, a regional train line, is nearby, and flanks a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.

Another four-seat plane crashed into a tree a half-mile from the airport last November while making an emergency landing right after it had taken off, the Orange County Register reported. Both people on board suffered moderate injuries.

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

___

Associated Press writer Amy Taxin contributed from Orange County.

