Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport, authorities said.

The bodies were located in the wheel well area Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WPLG-TV reported.

They were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection, a JetBlue spokesperson told the TV station.

The aircraft had arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.