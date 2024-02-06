All sections
WorldJanuary 7, 2025

2 bodies are found in the landing gear of JetBlue plane at Florida airport

Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport, authorities said.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., May 15, 2014 (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., May 15, 2014 (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport, authorities said.

The bodies were located in the wheel well area Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WPLG-TV reported.

They were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection, a JetBlue spokesperson told the TV station.

The aircraft had arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Names and other details about the people found were not immediately released on Tuesday.

It's the second time over the past month that a body has been found in the wheel well of an airplane. In late December, a body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui from Chicago.

The airline industry in recent months has also been dealing with unticketed passengers found in cabins.

In November, a Russian national who did not have a ticket boarded a Paris-bound Delta Air Lines flight in New York and was arrested when the plane touched down in France. She had somehow bypassed security to board the flight, authorities said.

Then on Christmas Eve, a passenger without a ticket boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Honolulu. The passenger was discovered while the plane was taxiing for departure, Delta said at the time.

