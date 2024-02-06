Ronald and Nancy Reagan were disappointed.

That's what White House press secretary Larry Speakes told reporters on Jan. 18, 1985, after the Republican president and first lady decided to hold his second inauguration indoors because of an unusually cold weather forecast.

“They really felt they had no choice,” Speakes said two days before the ceremony, according to archived transcripts of press briefings housed at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in California.

President-elect Donald Trump's decision to take the oath of office in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, when below-freezing temperatures are again expected, recalls the last time cold weather prompted a similar decision.

The transcripts from 1985 shed light on the Reagans' considerations.

“There was high-level medical and military consultation and it was just a very serious problem for health and safety,” Speakes said, according to transcripts provided Friday by the Reagan library. “We would have had probably some very serious problems for some of the participants.”