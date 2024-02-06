All sections
WorldNovember 11, 2024

17 Chadian soldiers and 96 rebels killed in a Boko Haram attack, army says

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Boko Haram insurgents killed 17 Chadian soldiers in a weekend attack on a military post that also left 96 of the assailants dead in the country's west, Chad's army said.

EDOUARD TAKADJI, Associated Press
FILE - Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno participates in his inauguration ceremony in N'djamena, Chad, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mouta Ali, File)
FILE - Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno participates in his inauguration ceremony in N'djamena, Chad, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mouta Ali, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen. Issakh Acheikh said on national television Sunday night. He did not provide details.

The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen. Issakh Acheikh said on national television Sunday night. He did not provide details.

The Lake Chad region has been plagued this year by frequent attacks from insurgents, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa. It has revived fears of violence after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the extremist groups' bases.

Last month, 40 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to launch an operation to dislodge Boko Haram militants from Lake Chad. In March, an attack the government blamed on Boko Haram killed seven soldiers.

Boko Haram, which launched an insurgency more than a decade ago against Western education, seeks to establish Islamic law in Nigeria’s northeast. The insurgency has spread to West African neighbors including Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Chad, a country of nearly 18 million people, has been reeling from political turmoil before and after a controversial presidential election that resulted in Deby Itno’s victory. He had led the country as interim president during the period of military rule that followed the death of his father in 2021.

