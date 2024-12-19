It took more than 100 years, a few billion dollars and the cold, hard realization that you can’t fight progress forever. And now, finally, college football has what the rest of sports have — a legitimate postseason tournament.

The first 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off Friday and Saturday with four first-round games on campuses steeped in gridiron tradition: Texas (hosting Clemson), Penn State (SMU), Notre Dame (Indiana) and Ohio State (Tennessee).

The winners advance to play over the New Year's holiday — Arizona State, Boise State, Georgia and Oregon are waiting — and the tournament concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta.

The concept of a postseason tournament is old hat for virtually every other major sport in the United States (including the lower levels of college football), but this postseason is a novel one for the top level of the game. Not surprisingly for an endeavor that took a century to create, it is teeming with prickly details that will ultimately shape the future of the playoff itself.

Can the college game compete with the NFL?

A deal struck decades ago as part of the NFL's anti-trust exemption deems Saturdays as college territory, prohibiting the league from televising games on college football's biggest day. But that ban is only in effect through mid-December, which is when the NFL jumps in.

On Saturday, it has a pair of standout games: Texans-Chiefs on NBC and Steelers-Ravens on Fox. The CFP has chosen to counterprogram those games with SMU-Penn State and Clemson-Texas, both of which were sublicensed to TNT as part of ESPN's original deal to broadcast the playoff.

How will this go? College football's most-watched game this season grabbed 16.6 million viewers, while last year's title game, when the playoff only consisted of four teams, drew 25 million.

A regular-season NFL game between the Bills and Rams earlier this month drew 24 million viewers and the NFL averaged around 38.5 million viewers for its first round of playoff games last season.

Does it matter? ESPN is signed to the deal (topping out at $1.3 billion a year) through 2031, though if the ratings tank, it might be compelled to look for friendlier TV windows and avoid the ratings behemoth that is the NFL.

“I think it's important for them to get a reasonable rating,” said Dan Durbin, the director of the Institute of Sports, Media and Society at USC. “I don't think beating the NFL really even counts.”

Why did this take 100 years?

We can trace it back to the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Organizers of the annual parade wanted a way to pay for all those flower-covered floats cruising down Colorado Boulevard.

In 1902, they invited Michigan and Stanford to play (the Wolverines won 49-0). In 1916, it was Washington State and Brown, and from there, the game became an annual affair.

Other cities followed suit, mostly in warm-weather areas. By 1937, the Rose, Orange (Miami), Sugar (New Orleans) and Cotton (Dallas) were annual bowls, By the 1940s and '50s, the games had contractual tie-ins with conferences, which pledged to send their teams there.

The games entrenched themselves in the local tourism economy and, so, also became dug into the fabric of college football itself. While virtually all sports had moved toward some sort of playoff tournament by the 1960s, college football stood pat and the bowl games served as its postseason.

AP and other polls declared national champions for decades

The Associated Press started its poll of sports writers in 1936 and began awarding its national championship to whoever was ranked first at the end of each season. In 1968, the AP moved its final poll to after the bowls were over.

Other polls followed — more than 20 different systems or rankings have come and gone since the late 1800s — and for decades, those organizations crowned national champions. They often differed, including 11 seasons where AP and the coaches/UPI polls declared different champions.

Because the bowl games were locked into inviting teams from certain conferences, the top two teams in the sport often never played each other.