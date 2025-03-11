All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 11, 2025

12 dead, dozens hurt as a bus overturns and passengers are thrown on a highway in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A bus overturned on a South African highway Tuesday and passengers were thrown out of it, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 in Johannesburg, emergency services said.

MICHELLE GUMEDE, Associated Press
Emergency officials walk next to a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)
Emergency officials walk next to a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency officials stand next to a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo)
Emergency officials stand next to a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A forensic officer investigate a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)
A forensic officer investigate a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pedestrians standing on a bridge look at a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)
Pedestrians standing on a bridge look at a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A bus overturned on a South African highway Tuesday and passengers were thrown out of it, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 in Johannesburg, emergency services said.

Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped underneath it, said William Nthladi, a spokesperson for the city’s Ekurhuleni Emergency Management.

“On arrival we found patients lying across the road," Nthladi said.

The bodies of some of the victims lay on the highway near the bus and were covered with silver blankets. Two bodies were still trapped in the wreckage, Nthladi said. Handbags, a lunch box and a water bottle were visible among the belongings.

“We are lost for words. This is a disaster,” said Andile Mngwevu, a local city councillor who went to the scene. “To see so many bodies lying around is quite saddening, and the city really feels for the families who would have expected to see their loved ones return home later today. Our hearts are extremely heavy right now.”

The early-morning crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg’s main O.R. Tambo International Airport. The bus was lying on its side near the edge of the highway. It had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, officials said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nthladi said 12 people were declared dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics. A fire engine, ambulances and pathology vans were deployed.

Nthladi said he couldn’t give exact details on the extent of the injuries but said they ranged from serious to critical. The driver was among those taken to the hospital.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and officials weren’t yet able to determine the cause.

___

Associated Press video journalist Alfonso Nqunjana contributed to this report.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 11
Middle East latest: Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaz...
WorldMar. 11
Uganda deploys special forces to South Sudan to protect the ...
WorldMar. 11
Greenland votes Tuesday as Trump wants to take control of th...
WorldMar. 11
Asian shares dip in an echo of Wall Street's sell-off amid a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
China is ending its annual Congress with questions open over how to revive its slowing economy
WorldMar. 11
China is ending its annual Congress with questions open over how to revive its slowing economy
PHOTO COLLECTION: Tariffs Kentucky Bourbon
WorldMar. 11
PHOTO COLLECTION: Tariffs Kentucky Bourbon
Majority of the world's population breathes dirty air, report says
WorldMar. 11
Majority of the world's population breathes dirty air, report says
Kentucky bourbon makers fear becoming 'collateral damage' in Trump's trade war
WorldMar. 11
Kentucky bourbon makers fear becoming 'collateral damage' in Trump's trade war
Deterrence among the key questions as army chiefs from 30-plus countries talk about a Ukraine force
WorldMar. 11
Deterrence among the key questions as army chiefs from 30-plus countries talk about a Ukraine force
Former Philippine leader Duterte arrested on an ICC warrant over drug killings
WorldMar. 11
Former Philippine leader Duterte arrested on an ICC warrant over drug killings
At least 60 Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow in a massive attack, city's mayor says
WorldMar. 11
At least 60 Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow in a massive attack, city's mayor says
New York fires 2,000 prison guards who refuse to return to work after wildcat strike
WorldMar. 11
New York fires 2,000 prison guards who refuse to return to work after wildcat strike
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy