All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 10, 2024

1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

DENVER (AP) — One person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.

JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press
Emergency personnel stage outside the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colo., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after one person died in an equipment malfunction during a tour of the mine according to the Teller County Sheriff's Department. Twelve other people remained trapped 500 feet below as of 4:30 p.m. (Arthur Trickette-Wile/The Gazette via AP)
Emergency personnel stage outside the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colo., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after one person died in an equipment malfunction during a tour of the mine according to the Teller County Sheriff's Department. Twelve other people remained trapped 500 feet below as of 4:30 p.m. (Arthur Trickette-Wile/The Gazette via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER (AP) — One person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.

The elevator descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek had a mechanical issue around 500 feet (152 meters) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants” and one person was killed, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said at a press conference.

Twelve people are still at the bottom of the mine, which is about 1,000 feet (305 meters) beneath the surface. They are in safe conditions and in communication with authorities, said Mikesell. Rescuers are working to get the elevator back online.

Mikesell declined to identify the victim or say how they died.

The sheriff said they could rescue the trapped group by rope if necessary, but were hoping to get the elevator system working.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mikesell said the last time there was an incident was 1986.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that the state was sending resources for the rescue effort.

“We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation,” said Polis.

The mine opened in the 1800s and was closed in the 1960s but still operates tours. The mine's website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 100 stories into the earth. It says visitors can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 people located southwest of Colorado Springs.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 11
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese organization of atomic...
WorldOct. 11
One Tech Tip: Here's what you need to do before and after yo...
WorldOct. 11
Middle East latest: Thai worker killed by missile in norther...
WorldOct. 11
Gunmen kill 20 miners in an attack in southwest Pakistan ahe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea
WorldOct. 11
Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea
AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramleela
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramleela
AP Week in Pictures: Global
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Global
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
WorldOct. 11
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
WorldOct. 11
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch
WorldOct. 11
Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy