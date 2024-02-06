All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 7, 2024

1 person is critically injured as bus overturns on upstate New York highway

CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — A bus with more than two dozen passengers aboard rolled over on a highway in upstate New York on Thursday morning, critically injuring one person and sending others to hospitals, police said.

AP News, Associated Press
First responders investigate the scene where a tour bus rolled over on westbound Interstate 490 critically injuring one and sending all 28 passengers to area hospitals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Chili, N.Y. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
First responders investigate the scene where a tour bus rolled over on westbound Interstate 490 critically injuring one and sending all 28 passengers to area hospitals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Chili, N.Y. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
First responders investigate the scene where a tour bus rolled over on westbound Interstate 490 critically injuring one and sending all 28 passengers to area hospitals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Chili, N.Y. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
First responders investigate the scene where a tour bus rolled over on westbound Interstate 490 critically injuring one and sending all 28 passengers to area hospitals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Chili, N.Y. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — A bus with more than two dozen passengers aboard rolled over on a highway in upstate New York on Thursday morning, critically injuring one person and sending others to hospitals, police said.

All 28 people aboard were sent to hospitals, some with minor injuries, after the bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester around 7 a.m. All but a few of the people were off the bus when emergency responders arrived, according to officials.

“Deputies arriving on the scene found people that were trapped on the tour bus that had flipped on 490," Monroe County Sheriff Toss Baxter told media at the scene. They "also found multiple people walking alongside 490 in a state of confusion that had been passengers on the bus,” he said.

The bus had left New York City around midnight and had just made a stop at Rochester on its way to Niagara Falls, officials said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The cause of the rollover wasn't immediately clear. The driver was cooperating with police investigators, and there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Westbound lanes of the highway remained closed as the investigation continued.

“This will be a lengthy investigation,” said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler.

Tribal Sun, the company in Massachusetts police identified as the operator of the bus, did not immediately comment.

"I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this serious incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy