CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — A bus with more than two dozen passengers aboard rolled over on a highway in upstate New York on Thursday morning, critically injuring one person and sending others to hospitals, police said.

All 28 people aboard were sent to hospitals, some with minor injuries, after the bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester around 7 a.m. All but a few of the people were off the bus when emergency responders arrived, according to officials.

“Deputies arriving on the scene found people that were trapped on the tour bus that had flipped on 490," Monroe County Sheriff Toss Baxter told media at the scene. They "also found multiple people walking alongside 490 in a state of confusion that had been passengers on the bus,” he said.

The bus had left New York City around midnight and had just made a stop at Rochester on its way to Niagara Falls, officials said.