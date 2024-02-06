All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 6, 2024

1 dead as Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One person has died after Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said Sunday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP, File)
FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One person has died after Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said Sunday.

A 49-year-old man was killed in the Kharkiv region after his car was hit by a drone, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. A gas pipeline was also damaged and a warehouse set alight in the city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials reported.

Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that air defenses had destroyed 56 of the 87 drones and two missiles over 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv.

Another 25 drones disappeared from radar “presumably as a result of anti-aircraft missile defense,” it said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The barrage comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he will present his “victory plan” at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Ramstein group of nations that supplies arms to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy presented his plan to U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week. Its contents have not been made public but it is known that the plan includes Ukrainian membership in NATO and the provision of long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

In a statement Sunday, the Ukrainian leader paid tribute to the country’s troops, which he also described as “preparing (for) the next Ramstein.”

“They demonstrate what Ukrainians are capable of when they have enough weapons and sufficient range,” he said in a statement on social media. “We will keep convincing our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed — and the end of this war will be closer.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurric...
WorldOct. 9
Wisconsin Supreme Court grapples with governor's 400-year ve...
WorldOct. 9
Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering probl...
WorldOct. 9
Social Security's scheduled cost of living increase 'won't m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
WorldOct. 9
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
WorldOct. 9
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
WorldOct. 9
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
WorldOct. 9
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
WorldOct. 9
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
WorldOct. 9
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
WorldOct. 9
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy