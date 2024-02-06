All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 24, 2024

1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and at least one person was killed, local authorities said.

ILLIA NOVIKOV, Associated Press
A Ukrainian serviceman of 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade carries his dog from a AS-90 self-propelled artillery vehicle after firing towards Russian positions at the frontline on Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A Ukrainian serviceman of 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade carries his dog from a AS-90 self-propelled artillery vehicle after firing towards Russian positions at the frontline on Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian servicemen of 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade sit in the dugout after firing from their AS-90 self-propelled artillery vehicle towards Russian positions at the front line on Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian servicemen of 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade sit in the dugout after firing from their AS-90 self-propelled artillery vehicle towards Russian positions at the front line on Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and at least one person was killed, local authorities said.

Gov. Serhii Lysak said at least 11 other people were injured and more people could be trapped beneath the rubble of the four-story apartment block.

Social media footage showed one side of the building had almost completely collapsed.

“Unfortunately, we are preparing for difficult news,” Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on his Telegram channel.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Minutes before his post, Ukraine’s air force alerted a “ballistic missile strike threat” for southern and central regions of Ukraine, later signaling a “high-speed” target flying in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

The strike came as Ukraine prepared to officially celebrate Christmas for the second time on Dec. 25. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed legislation in July 2023 to bring Ukraine’s public Christmas holiday in line with the majority of other European countries, rather than the later date followed in Russia.

The shift sought to assert Ukraine’s national identity amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“While the rest of the world celebrates Christmas, Ukrainians continue to suffer from endless Russian attacks," Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, wrote on social media.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 24
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York su...
WorldDec. 24
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax...
WorldDec. 24
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel b...
WorldDec. 24
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
WorldDec. 24
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
Seafarers move global trade — and Christmas gifts. These ministries bring them holiday cheer
WorldDec. 24
Seafarers move global trade — and Christmas gifts. These ministries bring them holiday cheer
PHOTO COLLECTION: Christmas in Bethlehem
WorldDec. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: Christmas in Bethlehem
Soprano Angel Blue sings her first Metropolitan Opera 'Aida' in a new production
WorldDec. 24
Soprano Angel Blue sings her first Metropolitan Opera 'Aida' in a new production
Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year following her impact on women's sports
WorldDec. 24
Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year following her impact on women's sports
American Airlines operations up and running again after technical issue grounded US flights
WorldDec. 24
American Airlines operations up and running again after technical issue grounded US flights
A blast at a Turkish ammunition factory kills at least 12 people
WorldDec. 24
A blast at a Turkish ammunition factory kills at least 12 people
Sudan's war is 'deepening and widening' a famine crisis, hunger monitoring report says
WorldDec. 24
Sudan's war is 'deepening and widening' a famine crisis, hunger monitoring report says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy