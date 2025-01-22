All sections
WorldJanuary 22, 2025

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at a Nashville high school, authorities say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others have been wounded by gunfire at a Nashville high school.

KRISTIN M. HALL and TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press
This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police, emergency personnel gather outside Antioch High School after a shooting incident on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. (Metro Nashville Police via AP)
This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police, emergency personnel gather outside Antioch High School after a shooting incident on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. (Metro Nashville Police via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others have been wounded by gunfire at a Nashville high school.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser says one person is dead after the shooting at Antioch High School on Wednesday. Howser says two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The school has about 2,000 students and is located in a neighborhood of Nashville about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown.

The shooter is believed to have shot two students before shooting themself, according to spolice spokesperson April Weatherly, who could not immediately say if the shooter was a student.

School officials are asking parents not to go to the high school to pick up their children. They were asked to go to a nearby hospital instead. Students will be bused there as they are released from the school by police.

The FBI in Nashville referred questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department, which is leading the investigation, spokesperson Elizabeth Clement-Webb said in an email. She said Nashville police had not asked for the FBI's help in the investigation as of early Wednesday afternoon.

School shootings have been top of mind in Nashville. In March 2023, a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in the city, The Covenant School.

