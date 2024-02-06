Woodfin -- Stroder

Erin Rae Woodfin and Nathan William Stroder were married Sept. 2, 2017, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. T.J. Null of Marble Hill, Missouri, performed the ceremony. Brandon Jacoby and Emily Johns of Collinsville, Illinois, provided the music.

The bride is the daughter of Stanley and Pamela Woodfin of Leopold, Missouri. The groom is the son of Bonnie Stroder of Whitewater and Vic Moss of Las Vegas.

Maid of honor was Kelli Woodfin of Leopold, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Alli Woodfin of Leopold, sister of the bride; Amber Bueter of Cedar Falls, Iowa, friend of the bride; and Susannah Grovenor of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple.

The flower girl was Braelyn Benfield, daughter of the bride.

The ringbearer was Jaxon Fluchel of Leopold, nephew of the couple.

The best man was Brandon Keys of Delta, friend of the groom. The groomsmen were Chase Rhodes of Chaffee, Missouri, brother of the groom; Matt Woodfin of Leopold, brother of the bride; and Tyler Grovenor of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple.