Woodfin -- Stroder

Erin Rae Woodfin and Nathan William Stroder were married Sept. 2, 2017, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. T.J. Null of Marble Hill, Missouri, performed the ceremony. Brandon Jacoby and Emily Johns of Collinsville, Illinois, provided the music.
The bride is the daughter of Stanley and Pamela Woodfin of Leopold, Missouri. The groom is the son of Bonnie Stroder of Whitewater and Vic Moss of Las Vegas.
Maid of honor was Kelli Woodfin of Leopold, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Alli Woodfin of Leopold, sister of the bride; Amber Bueter of Cedar Falls, Iowa, friend of the bride; and Susannah Grovenor of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple.
The flower girl was Braelyn Benfield, daughter of the bride.
The ringbearer was Jaxon Fluchel of Leopold, nephew of the couple.
The best man was Brandon Keys of Delta, friend of the groom. The groomsmen were Chase Rhodes of Chaffee, Missouri, brother of the groom; Matt Woodfin of Leopold, brother of the bride; and Tyler Grovenor of Cape Girardeau, friend of the couple.
Ushers were Rolo Beal of Leopold and Tommy Schreckenberg of Leopold, both friends of the groom.
The wedding reception was held at Steele Crest Winery near Jackson.
The groom's mother hosted the rehearsal dinner on Sept. 1 at Port Cape Girardeau.
Erin received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology/sociology in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Social Security Administration in Cape Girardeau.
Nathan received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 2012 from Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Mondi in Jackson.
The couple lives in Whitewater.
