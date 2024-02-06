Witten -- Ponder

Lindsey Janelle Witten and Ryan Timothy Ponder, both of Columbia, Missouri, were married June 18, 2016, at Blue Bell Farm in Fayette, Missouri. Pastor Dave Cover of The Crossing Church officiated the ceremony. Music provided by Brian and Molly Vrbicek accompanied the exchange of vows.

Lindsey is the daughter of Jeffrey Witten of Columbia and Linda Witten of Columbus, Ohio. Ryan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ponder of Cape Girardeau.

The maid of honor was Kacie Richter of Columbia, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Haley Grayless of Springfield, Missouri, friend of the bride; Jillian Fairchild of Columbia, friend of the bride; and Stephanie Lash and Allyson Morgan, both of Savannah, Georgia, and friends of the bride.

The best man was Matt Ponder of Phoenix, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Josh Reeves of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom; Ryan Wasson of Springfield, friend of the groom; Ryan Stoll of Columbia, friend of the groom; and Chris Wagner of St. Louis, friend of the groom.

The ringbearer was Connor Witten, nephew of the bride.