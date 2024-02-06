Wild - Brost

Morgan Victoria Wild and Kevin Ray Brost were married Jan. 5 at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. John Harth performed the ceremony. Geri Beussink of Jackson was pianist, and Emily Lamb of Wingo, Kentucky, and Collin Andersson of Nashville, Tennessee, were vocalists.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Lisa Wild of Pinckneyville, Illinois. The groom is the son of Dr. Kyle and Christina Brost of Cape Girardeau.

The maid of honor was Ashley Wild of Pinckneyville, sister of the bride. The matron of honor was Alyssa Peek-Owen of Smithland, Kentucky. Bridemaids were Brooke McKentry of Marion, Illinois; Tara Pursley of Paducah, Kentucky; Maggie Chandler of Newburgh, Indiana; Katie Wilcox of Benton, Kentucky; and Kristen Tabing of Pinckneyville. Junior bridesmaid was Ava Gregory of DuQuoin, Illinois, cousin of the bride.

The flower girls were Nola Gregory, daughter of Jon and Peyton Gregory of DuQuoin and cousin of the bride, and Addison Geiger, daughter of Brian and Brooke Geiger of Helotes, Texas, and cousin of the bride.

The best man was William Brost of Manchester, Missouri, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Joe Bohr of Cape Girardeau; Zach Griffaw of Jackson; Dustin Parsons of Phoenix, Arizona; Brandon Gleason of Nashville; Nathan Arnold of Murray, Kentucky; and Jake Powderly of Cape Girardeau.