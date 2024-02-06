Wente-Seabaugh

Charlotte M. Wente and Jacob B. Seabaugh were married May 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis, Illinois. The Rev. Dat Hoang performed the ceremony. Kim Deters was musician and vocalist.

The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Sharon Wente of Teutopolis. The groom is the son of Jerry Lynn and Dinah Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau.

Maids of honor were Alicia Wente of Teutopolis, sister of the bride and McKenzie Doyle of Jackson. Bridesmaids were Megan Weichman of Teutopolis; Bailey Turnbo of Knoxville, Tennessee; Stephanie Norkus of Hannibal, Missouri; McKenzie Clark of Sullivan, Illinois; Brooke Trott of Kohoka, Missouri; and Raechel Reinitz of Cape Girardeau.

The flower girl was Myla McMinn of Jackson, cousin of the groom. She is the daughter of Cody and Hannah McMinn.

The ring bearer was Logan Schott of Desloge, Missouri, godson of the groom. He is the son of Jesse and Ciara Schott.

Bridal assistants were Kelly Etherton and Rachel Seaman, both of St. Charles, Missouri.

Best men were Jesse Schott of Desloge and Kellen Bader of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Groomsmen were Joshua Seabaugh of Boulder, Colorado, brother of the groom; Nathan Mueller of Joplin, Missouri; Shawn Cook of Hamilton, Missouri; Cody Heisserer of Cape Girardeau; Tyler Dixon of Cape Girardeau; and Brady Dixon of Naples, Florida.