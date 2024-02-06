Wehmeyer -- Essner

Lindsey Renee Wehmeyer of Perryville, Missouri, and Jacob Michael Essner of Cape Girardeau were married June 25, 2016, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. The Rev. Milton F. Ryan, C.M., performed the ceremony. Violinist was Vic Martin of Perryville. Pianist was Pat Hohenadel of Perryville. Vocalists were Kiley Elder, Randi Elder and Liam Hoeh, all of Perryville.

The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Renee Wehmeyer of Perryville. The groom is the son of Donald and Clara Essner of Chaffee, Missouri.

Julie Essner of Kelso, Missouri, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Laura Boos of Gordonville; Valerie Finger of Perryville; Janel Koenig of Perryville; Bayley Little of Ballwin, Missouri; Josie Menz of Kelso, Missouri; Heather Glastetter of Benton, Missouri; and Cassie Dennis of Oran, Missouri.

The flower girl was Maggie Hamm, daughter of John and Amanda Hamm of Cape Girardeau and cousin of the groom.

The ring bearer was Keaton Pfau, son of Matthew and Allison Pfau of Jackson and cousin of the groom.

The best man was Shane Menz of Kelso. Groomsmen were Jeremy Essner of Columbia, Missouri, brother of the groom; Logan Haines of Kansas City, Missouri; Lucas Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau; Nathan Eftink of Oran; Kale Wehmeyer of Perryville, brother of the bride; Brandon Licklider of St. James, Missouri; and Mark Phillips of St. Louis.