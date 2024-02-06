Wehmeyer -- Essner

Lindsey Renee Wehmeyer of Perryville, Missouri, and Jacob Michael Essner of Cape Girardeau were married June 25, 2016, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. The Rev. Milton F. Ryan, C.M., performed the ceremony. Violinist was Vic Martin of Perryville. Pianist was Pat Hohenadel of Perryville. Vocalists were Kiley Elder, Randi Elder and Liam Hoeh, all of Perryville.
The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Renee Wehmeyer of Perryville. The groom is the son of Donald and Clara Essner of Chaffee, Missouri.
Julie Essner of Kelso, Missouri, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Laura Boos of Gordonville; Valerie Finger of Perryville; Janel Koenig of Perryville; Bayley Little of Ballwin, Missouri; Josie Menz of Kelso, Missouri; Heather Glastetter of Benton, Missouri; and Cassie Dennis of Oran, Missouri.
The flower girl was Maggie Hamm, daughter of John and Amanda Hamm of Cape Girardeau and cousin of the groom.
The ring bearer was Keaton Pfau, son of Matthew and Allison Pfau of Jackson and cousin of the groom.
The best man was Shane Menz of Kelso. Groomsmen were Jeremy Essner of Columbia, Missouri, brother of the groom; Logan Haines of Kansas City, Missouri; Lucas Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau; Nathan Eftink of Oran; Kale Wehmeyer of Perryville, brother of the bride; Brandon Licklider of St. James, Missouri; and Mark Phillips of St. Louis.
Ushers were Cody Essner of Kelso, Chad Friend of Kelso and Tyler Propst of Cape Girardeau.
The reception was held at the American Legion Hall in Perryville.
The rehearsal dinner was held June 24, 2016, in the Walnut Room at the American Legion Hall in Perryville.
Lindsey is a 2009 graduate of St. Vincent de Paul High School in Perryville. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in communication disorders in 2012 and a Master of Arts degree in communication disorders in 2015. She is an early childhood speech-language pathologist for Cape Girardeau Public School District.
Jacob is a 2006 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2011 graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. He is a controls engineer for Automation and Controls Specialists.
After a wedding trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple lives in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.