Ward -- Lutes

Kaitlin Patricia Ward and Ryan David Lutes were married Oct. 29, 2016, at Alda's Magnolia Hill in Little Rock, Arkansas. Lisa Shoemake performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Lynn and Patty Ward of Scott City. Ryan is the son of Chuck and Dara Lutes of Fruitland and Donna and Ray Campbell of Scott City.
Matron of honor was Amy Baudendistel of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Anna Ward of Millersville, sister-in-law of the bride, and Danielle Tucker of Kelso, Missouri, friend of the bride.
Best man was Eric Lutes of Little Rock, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Daniel Jackson of Kelso, friend of the groom, and Matt Miller of Scott City, friend of the groom.
Ushers were Seth Ward of Millersville and Lucas Ward of Chicago, both brothers of the bride, and Billy Baudendistel of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride and groom.
The reception was held at Alda's Magnolia Hill.
Kaitlin is a 2007 graduate of Scott City High School and 2009 graduate of Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is pursuing her Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a registered nurse at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Ryan graduated from Scott City High School in 2005. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting in 2014 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is finance manager at TriTechne Inc.
After a wedding trip to Ireland, the couple lives in Little Rock.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.