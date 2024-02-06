Thompson -- Talton

Morgan is a graduate of Troy Buchanan High School and is pursuing a degree in business. She is branch office administrator at CarMax.

Colin is a graduate of Silex High School. He is a private second class in the United States Army stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton. He is pursuing a degree in business.

After a wedding trip to Oklahoma City, the couple lives at Fort Sill. A later wedding trip to New Orleans will take place when the groom has military leave.