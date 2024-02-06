Thompson -- Talton

Morgan Thompson of Troy, Missouri, and Colin Talton of Lawton, Oklahoma, were married on Aug. 11 at Comanche County Courthouse in Lawton. Judge Ken Harris performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Kindle Thompson of Troy. The groom is the son of Galen and Donna Talton of Silex, Missouri.
Morgan is a graduate of Troy Buchanan High School and is pursuing a degree in business. She is branch office administrator at CarMax.
Colin is a graduate of Silex High School. He is a private second class in the United States Army stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton. He is pursuing a degree in business.
After a wedding trip to Oklahoma City, the couple lives at Fort Sill. A later wedding trip to New Orleans will take place when the groom has military leave.
