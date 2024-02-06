Swoboda -- Grace

Dana Yvonne Swoboda of Cape Girardeau and Walter Leslie Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, were married July 9 at Sunset Chateau in Sedona, Arizona. The Rev. Ken Froessel performed the private ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Eloise Crane of Cape Girardeau and the late George John Swoboda Sr. The groom is the son of Patsy Becker-Mason of Anna, Illinois, and the late Leslie Barnett Grace.

Their witnesses were Phillippe and Janet Buillet.