weddingsSeptember 3, 2017

Swoboda -- Grace

Dana Yvonne Swoboda of Cape Girardeau and Walter Leslie Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, were married July 9 at Sunset Chateau in Sedona, Arizona. The Rev. Ken Froessel performed the private ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Eloise Crane of Cape Girardeau and the late George John Swoboda Sr. The groom is the son of Patsy Becker-Mason of Anna, Illinois, and the late Leslie Barnett Grace...

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Grace
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Grace

Dana Yvonne Swoboda of Cape Girardeau and Walter Leslie Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, were married July 9 at Sunset Chateau in Sedona, Arizona. The Rev. Ken Froessel performed the private ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Eloise Crane of Cape Girardeau and the late George John Swoboda Sr. The groom is the son of Patsy Becker-Mason of Anna, Illinois, and the late Leslie Barnett Grace.

Their witnesses were Phillippe and Janet Buillet.

Dana received a degree in mass communications-journalism from Southeast Missouri State University in 1987. She works at StevMark in Cape Girardeau.

Walt is a 1979 graduate of Egyptian High School. He is a self-employed farmer.

After a few days exploring Sedona, the couple headed to the Grand Canyon for four days of hiking that took them down the North Rim, across the floor and back up on the South Rim of the canyon.

The couple will live in Olive Branch and Cape Girardeau for the next year before settling in Cape Girardeau.

