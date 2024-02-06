Spencer-Zlokovich

Caitlin Judith Spencer and Matthew Alexander Zlokovich, both of Nashville, Tennessee, were married June 29, 2019, at The Pick Inn in Gallatin, Tennessee. Dr. Ray Cleek performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Spencer of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The groom is the son of Neil and Dr. Martha S. Zlokovich of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Maid of honor was Brenna Spencer of Hendersonville, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ally Wiggins of Nashville and Laura Nelson of Mobile, Alabama.

Flower girls were Hattie Romine of Okena, Ohio, the bride's grandmother, and Dr. Nell W. Potter of Pensacola, Florida, the groom's grandmother.

Best man was Aaron Zlokovich of Birmingham, Alabama, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Cory Wilson of Nashville and Heath Baird of Nashville.