WeddingsOctober 19, 2019

Spencer-Zlokovich

Caitlin Judith Spencer and Matthew Alexander Zlokovich, both of Nashville, Tennessee, were married June 29, 2019, at The Pick Inn in Gallatin, Tennessee. Dr. Ray Cleek performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Spencer of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The groom is the son of Neil and Dr. Martha S. Zlokovich of Chattanooga, Tennessee...

Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Zlokovich
Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Zlokovich

Caitlin Judith Spencer and Matthew Alexander Zlokovich, both of Nashville, Tennessee, were married June 29, 2019, at The Pick Inn in Gallatin, Tennessee. Dr. Ray Cleek performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Spencer of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The groom is the son of Neil and Dr. Martha S. Zlokovich of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Maid of honor was Brenna Spencer of Hendersonville, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ally Wiggins of Nashville and Laura Nelson of Mobile, Alabama.

Flower girls were Hattie Romine of Okena, Ohio, the bride's grandmother, and Dr. Nell W. Potter of Pensacola, Florida, the groom's grandmother.

Best man was Aaron Zlokovich of Birmingham, Alabama, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Cory Wilson of Nashville and Heath Baird of Nashville.

The wedding reception was held at The Pick Inn.

The rehearsal dinner was held at the bride's parents' home.

Caitlin graduated from Hendersonville Christian Academy in Hendersonville received a Bachelor of Science in songwriting in 2015 from Middle Tennessee State University. She is senior coordinator of synchronization licensing at Sony/ATV Music Publishing in Nashville.

Matthew graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and received a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering in 2014 from the University of Alabama. He is a transportation engineer at DBS & Associates Engineering in Nashville.

After a wedding trip to Banff, Canada, the couple lives in Nashville.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

